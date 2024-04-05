iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sets New 1-Year High at $148.65

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.65 and last traded at $148.36, with a volume of 8086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.44.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $875.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 286,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

