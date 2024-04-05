iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 430,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,362% from the previous session’s volume of 29,446 shares.The stock last traded at $147.97 and had previously closed at $147.20.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $881.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 286,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

