iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $110.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

