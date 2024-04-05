iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $203.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

