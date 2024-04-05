iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.8% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $330.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.17. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

