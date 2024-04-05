iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 18.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $142,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 45,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $330.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

