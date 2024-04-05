iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.