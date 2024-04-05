iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Crown Wealth Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.79.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.