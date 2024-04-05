iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

