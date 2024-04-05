iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

