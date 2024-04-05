iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 867,628 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

