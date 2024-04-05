iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Decreased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.3% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.