iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 52,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

