iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,377,000 after acquiring an additional 316,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,098,000 after purchasing an additional 463,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,088 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 23,557.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.