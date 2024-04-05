iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group cut its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of ISCG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 2,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,782. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $425.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

