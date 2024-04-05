iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.22

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 3504121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

