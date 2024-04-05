iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.81

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 313200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUM. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

