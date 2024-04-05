iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG opened at $97.16 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.