iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 10.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

