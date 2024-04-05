iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,314,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 528,015 shares.The stock last traded at $117.17 and had previously closed at $115.18.
The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
