iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $108.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

