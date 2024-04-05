iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.