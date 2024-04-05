iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47.

