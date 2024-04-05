Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $448.00

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 448 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 443 ($5.56), with a volume of 636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.27).

Irish Continental Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 406.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £732.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,429.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Irish Continental Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Irish Continental Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,193.55%.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

Featured Stories

