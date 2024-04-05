iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Up 3.6%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.19 and last traded at $111.19. Approximately 72,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 441,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.30.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $132.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

