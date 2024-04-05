Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Singular Research

Singular Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

IRMD stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $522.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. Iradimed has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Iradimed will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iradimed during the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Iradimed in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Iradimed by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iradimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Iradimed by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

