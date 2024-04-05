Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Singular Research

Singular Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Iradimed Stock Down 2.5 %
IRMD stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $522.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. Iradimed has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $51.04.
Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Iradimed will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iradimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.
