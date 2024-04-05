Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Earns Buy Rating from Singular Research

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Singular Research in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Iradimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $41.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $522.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iradimed

Iradimed Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Iradimed by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

