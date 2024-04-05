Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Earns Buy Rating from Singular Research

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Singular Research in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $41.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $522.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $51.04.
Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.
