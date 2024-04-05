IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Down 0%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.80 and last traded at $43.91. Approximately 16,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 14,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $437.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

