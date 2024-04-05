IOTA Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $952.82 million and $19.45 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002752 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.