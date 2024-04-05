Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Position Raised by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 3.4% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tsfg LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

