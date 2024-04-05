Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

