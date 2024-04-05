Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $443.69 and last traded at $443.48. 13,238,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 44,356,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.11.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.30.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.