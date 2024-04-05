Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $443.69 and last traded at $443.48. 13,238,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 44,356,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.11.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.30.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

