Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,342 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 8.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.13. 20,114,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,584,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.30. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

