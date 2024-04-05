Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.75 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Invesco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

