Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.81

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 18459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $929.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 396.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

