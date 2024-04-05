Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inventiva’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

IVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

IVA opened at $3.66 on Monday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

