Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 2.5%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 1,834,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,523,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 4.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $695.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

