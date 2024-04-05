Intuitive Machines (LUNR) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Intuitive Machines to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $79.52 million $62.80 million 2.31 Intuitive Machines Competitors $5.14 billion $363.42 million 17.12

Intuitive Machines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.9% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines’ competitors have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines 78.98% -2.04% -3.92% Intuitive Machines Competitors -194.12% -27.29% -16.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intuitive Machines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intuitive Machines Competitors 72 595 661 22 2.47

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 114.91%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing. It also offers aerospace engineering services to NASA and the aerospace industry. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.