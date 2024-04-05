Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $632.86 and last traded at $632.45. 365,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,234,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $626.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $11,958,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,774,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,109,776,000 after buying an additional 443,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.