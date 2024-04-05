Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) & Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Head-To-Head Review

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Jacada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 18.35% 17.51% 10.48% Jacada N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 4 19 0 2.83 Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intuit and Jacada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Intuit presently has a consensus price target of $645.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Jacada.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuit and Jacada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $14.37 billion 12.11 $2.38 billion $9.80 63.40 Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Jacada.

Summary

Intuit beats Jacada on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks services, that includes financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses; and Mailchimp services, such as e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management. This segment also offers QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; and QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses, as well as electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProTax segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

