Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $621.28 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.79. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $11,958,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

