Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.42.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $70,633,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,765 shares of company stock valued at $24,201,987. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

