International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.06. 1,035,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,250. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $174.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.