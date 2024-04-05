International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $251,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,842. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

