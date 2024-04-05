International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 132,383 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.13. 344,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.81 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

