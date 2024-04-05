International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 498,170 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $205,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.02. 297,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,575. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $508.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.66.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.66.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

