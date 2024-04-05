International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $430.09 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,932,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $238.80. The company had a trading volume of 647,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,360. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

