International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $231.36 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,636,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,201,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

NYSE:CRL traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.22. The stock had a trading volume of 276,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

