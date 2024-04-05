International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2,436.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125,117 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $308,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of EPD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,213. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
