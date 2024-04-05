International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $336.14 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 838,813 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Deere & Company worth $336,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.99. The company had a trading volume of 464,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,070. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.74. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.